Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity celebrates $20,000 grant

Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity on Tuesday celebrated a $20,000 disaster services grant from State Farm, through Habitat for Humanity International, in a noon ceremony held on the site of a current four-house Habitat build.

Work at the location on Chipola Street started bright and early that day, with frost still on the ground as Chipola College students gathered to labor that morning from 8 a.m. until the lunch-break ceremony, then cranked up again to continue their work that afternoon.

Dean of Workforce Development at Chipola, Darwin Gilmore worked on that project as well. He said about 20 students stepped up to help when the opportunity was offered to all enrolled in the Workforce programs there, including a primary group from the constructing/building and advanced manufacturing and others from automotive, cosmetology, and welding.