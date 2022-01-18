Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity celebrates $20,000 grant

Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity on Tuesday celebrated a $20,000 disaster services grant from State Farm, through Habitat for Humanity International, in a noon ceremony held on the site of a current four-house Habitat build.
Work at the location on Chipola Street started bright and early that day, with frost still on the ground as Chipola College students gathered to labor that morning from 8 a.m. until the lunch-break ceremony, then cranked up again to continue their work that afternoon.
Dean of Workforce Development at Chipola, Darwin Gilmore worked on that project as well. He said about 20 students stepped up to help when the opportunity was offered to all enrolled in the Workforce programs there, including a primary group from the constructing/building and advanced manufacturing and others from automotive, cosmetology, and welding.
“Our community was greatly affected by Hurricane Michael. Along our community’s road to recovery, Habitat has embraced the responsibility to supply quality and affordable housing for impacted families,” said Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director Carmen D. Smith in a press release. “The grant from Habitat for Humanity and State Farm will increase the climate resilience of four homes by funding the impact and pressure resistant doors and windows. This beyond-code construction implementation will mitigate the risk to families in the event of future disasters.”
“In Jackson County, Hurricane Michael destroyed over 400 structures and damaged another 600, rendering them susceptible to further damage and potentially unsafe conditions,” the release stated. “Since the hurricane, Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity has worked diligently to increase our capacity to meet the expanded needs of the community. We continue to focus our efforts on helping our neighbors in this area by constructing affordable, climate resilient homes and by strengthening our partnerships with our municipalities, the local college, and churches. Collectively, our work provides safe, decent, and permanent places for families to call home.”
The release also included a statement from State Farm.
“State Farm is pleased to team up with Habitat for Humanity to support recovery efforts through this grant,” said Apsara Sorensen, Corporate Responsibility Director at State Farm. “Part of the State Farm mission is to help people recover from the unexpected. We hope this disaster services grant goes a long way in helping the Jackson County community recover from Hurricane Michael.”
State Farm and Habitat for Humanity are providing up to $100,000 in grants for disaster recovery projects that engage youth around the country. State Farm has been a supporter of Habitat for Humanity International’s youth initiatives since 2007.