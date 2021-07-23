Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity celebrates big year

On Thursday, when Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity held its first public annual dinner meeting since 2018, Executive Director Carmen Smith told the crowd they were expected to help clean up when the night was done. She said she was “kidding... but not really.”
They took her seriously and the people so committed to building houses for families proved they could also tear things down in short order. The rough cleanup was practically finished before the first few cars left the parking lot.
Among those helping clean up the banquet room at Eastside Baptist Church were some students of Dove Academy in Graceville. The handful of young women could have argued that they’d done their part already: They’d served the meal, after all, as another way to volunteer at Habitat. They’d been on a recent build, too. But instead of taking it easy for the rest of the night, they put their remaining energy into helping wrap up a night of celebration that included the presentation of some awards and scholarships and which was also highlighted by the presence of a high-profile speaker.
To deliver the keynote Smith booked Corey Simon, the state’s CEO of Volunteer Florida and a former NFL great.
Simon praised the Habitat faithful for their service, sacrifice and intentions in helping families achieve home ownership and the personal empowerment that can bring. He noted the importance of setting directions for the path of travel as Habitat goes forward.
In what has been an ever-expanding Habitat reach under Smith’s leadership, the group was this year able to give five partial scholarships to local students instead of the usual single assist. The recipients of the Annie Bradwell Memorial Scholarship were recognized at Thursday’s banquet.
That program has a double aim: It helps scholars achieve their educational goals, but to be eligible the recipients must demonstrate knowledge of the Habitat mission. In that way, it seeks to grow another generation of devotees.
The banquet also included the presentation of the Carpenter’s Award. That went to volunteer and board member Brenda Whittington. The recipient of this award, implemented in 1987, is one who “embraces the theology of the hammer” by physically working on behalf of new Habitat home owners as their structures are built.
Habitat also bestowed its Impact Award that night. It went to the new Chipola College Building Construction Technology program.
Students in the inaugural class of that course of study helped build four Habitat homes on Chipola Street in Marianna in partnership with Auburn University’s Rural Studio. That set of builds was filled with innovations that are poised to serve as a model for other communities, Smith predicted.
The banquet also included acknowledgement of the late Jim Harkins, his spouse, Toollie, and their son Allen and his family.
Jim was involved in the local Habitat chapter from its earliest days, Smith said, giving his time, labor and money to the cause. Son Allen also spoke of that fact, recalling that his father taught him from childhood about Habitat, its principles and how it works. “I knew what sweat equity was before my second birthday,” Harkins said at the podium. Behind him on the stage, Smith had put a ceremonial check on display for the night, one Allen had written for $76,500. It was a gift his family had given Habitat through the Community Contribution Tax Credit Program. Harkins said at the meeting that he wanted others to realize that the government gives all that back through the tax credit program and he encouraged others who can to consider going that route in helping Habitat. This is the second time he and wife Jennifer have given to Habitat this way.
Smith said Jim had infected his son with “Habitatus,” and that he looks to be passing it on to his own kids, daughters Lauren and Mary Beth. The two joined their parents at the banquet Thursday.
The night’s meal was catered by Stone’s Meats in Chipley, and Smith named that business as a partner of Habitat. Dessert was provided by the Eastside Baptist family.