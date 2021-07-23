Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity celebrates big year

Jim was involved in the local Habitat chapter from its earliest days, Smith said, giving his time, labor and money to the cause. Son Allen also spoke of that fact, recalling that his father taught him from childhood about Habitat, its principles and how it works. “I knew what sweat equity was before my second birthday,” Harkins said at the podium. Behind him on the stage, Smith had put a ceremonial check on display for the night, one Allen had written for $76,500. It was a gift his family had given Habitat through the Community Contribution Tax Credit Program. Harkins said at the meeting that he wanted others to realize that the government gives all that back through the tax credit program and he encouraged others who can to consider going that route in helping Habitat. This is the second time he and wife Jennifer have given to Habitat this way.