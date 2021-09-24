Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity scarecrow scores a win

Creative folks at Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity, which serves families in Jackson and Washington counties, snagged a couple of awards last Saturday at the Chipley Garden Club’s Scarecrow Building Contest.

The event was held at the Washington County Historical Society Museum.

Habitat’s elegantly-attired “Grateful for Home” female scarecrow won a special award from the Chipley Garden Club in the recycling category. Her insides were made of recycled piping. Her backdrop was an old drop cloth draped over more recycled PVC pipes, and the porch base was made from two old pallets.

Her face was Styrofoam covered in muslin, and she had raffia hair. Her blouse was made of corn husks and her skirt of palm fronds, and all her flowers were picked locally, to make the entry a mixture of nature and reused parts that are common in the Habitat arsenal as it builds homes for local families.

The event was held during open hours for the museum, so those attending could tour it. They shopped with vendors on site. The Early Learning Coalition’s free Art on the Go activity bags were distributed at the event and were a big hit with kids and adults alike, as were the bags of free popcorn given by Students Working Against Tobacco.