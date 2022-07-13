Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity sets two big events for July 21 in Marianna

The Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity has two big events set for July 21. First, the organization will host a dedication ceremony for the four small homes it built in the 2800 block of Chipola Street in Marianna.

And later that day, Habitat the organization will have its big annual meeting at the Chipola Cultural Center at Chipola College. That event begins at 11:30 a.m.

The Center is located at the intersection of College Drive and Indian Circle. Guest speaker will be Fannie Mae’s President of Community Impact Maria Evans. Those attending in person or virtually are asked to RSVP to: officeassistant@chipolahabitat.org.

The dedication that morning in the 2800 block of Chipola Street begins at 9:15 a.m. The three builds there now complete started in early 2021.

It involved a unique partnership with Chipola College and Auburn University and, because of that, the project became a national role model.

The three entities made history as they joined forces to design and build four tiny affordable homes on extra-small side-by-side lots along Chipola Street in Marianna.

Auburn University’s Rural Studio program students provided the design plans.

Normally, such small lots would not be big enough to be workable under typical home site rules. But Marianna leadership was on board to let it happen. At a project-opening ceremony held in February of last year, Marianna Mayor Travis Ephriam and City Manager Jim Dean both spoke about the value of the project as one small step in reducing homelessness and raising the inventory of affordable workforce housing and, in the process, creating new opportunities for pride in ownership for some local citizens.

Chipola College students from the school’s new Building and Construction Technology division of its Workforce Development Program, and their instructors, worked alongside community volunteers as well as the eventual home owners as those individuals put in the “sweat equity” they’re required to expend as a condition of receiving their homes. They’ll pay for their houses by way of no-interest long-term mortgages that are essentially traditional except for that zero-interest fact.

The Habitat/Chipola/Auburn partnership also earned support from Fannie Mae and Regions Bank.