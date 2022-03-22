Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity to get $1M gift

Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity will get a $1 million share of the $436 million that MacKenzie Scott is giving to 84 Habitat affiliates in the U.S. and to Habitat International.

There are roughly 1,100 Habitat chapters in the nation.

In a press release, local Habitat Executive Director Carmen Smith called the money “transformational.”

It was also a total surprise: She said there was no grant process and that she doesn’t know why Scott decided that the local Habitat would be among the 84.

This is, by far, the largest single donation it has ever received. The largest before this was a $100,000 contribution, Smith said.

This gift, Smith said Tuesday, will change many lives in Jackson and Washington counties, the two communities served by Chipola Habitat.

“It is with overwhelming gratitude and intensified commitment to stewardship that Chipola Area Habitat accepts this gift,” Smith said in the press release.

“For decades our organization has worked hard for families in our community. This support provides an opportunity to catapult our current plans while making provisions towards operational excellence for years to come.”

“This spring, the Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors and senior leadership will host planning sessions to prioritize funding usage with consideration of our community needs and leverageable resource," Smith continued.

“One in four families in our community are extremely cost burdened, they pay upward of 50% of their income on housing,” Smith continued in the press release.

“We have limited permanent and rental housing units available. The complexities of our housing unaffordability may be attributed to things such as, rising costs with incomparable wages, generational and passive acceptance of substandard dwellings, and inconsistencies in the housing needs and housing investment. Habitat for Humanity is committed to do our part.”

The release goes on to say that Habitat International will use its $25 share to “prioritize advocacy and programmatic efforts. Specifically, the donation will allow Habitat to advocate for policy proposals and legislation that enable millions of people access affordable housing through its Cost of Home advocacy campaign.”

An author and philanthropist, Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is one of the wealthiest women in the world, and had said in 2019 that she planned to give away a substantial amount of her money.

“Habitat works to break down barriers and bring people together — to tear down obstacles and build a world where everyone, no matter who we are or where we come from, has a decent place to live,” said Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford. “This incredible gift helps make that work possible.”