Chipola Artist Series adds a special show

An added performance in the Chipola Artist Series gives season-ticket holders an extra show for their money and an unexpected opportunity for by-the-show ticket-buyers next Monday, May 23. Flowing Water begins at 7 p.m. that evening.

“Flowing Water brings cultural knowledge and musical insights to the audience by presenting traditional masterpieces of two Chinese musical instruments,” a Chipola College representative said in a press release about the upcoming event. “Dr. Haiqiong Deng, a virtuoso performer on the 21-string Chinese guzheng, 7-string guqin, and two plucked zithers with a 2500-year-old history throughout Asia, will bring cultural knowledge and musical insights to the audience by presenting traditional and modern masterpieces of these Chinese instruments.”

The release went on to talk more about the artist. “Dr. Deng is a Florida Folklife Master Artist and the recipient of the prestigious Florida Cultural Heritage Award. In the last two decades, Dr. Deng has been active in promoting traditional and new music. She has performed and lectured in various venues, including universities, museums, folk festivals, and communities introducing traditional Chinese music and culture. She has also premiered and recorded dozens of new compositions at national and international contemporary music festivals and conferences by composers from several countries. Dr. Deng has taught at Florida State University, University of South Florida, and Tallahassee Community College. In this concert, Dr. Deng will be joined by composer/pianist Dr. Yue Sun and tabla player Adrienne Ruhl.”

Tickets are available now at the Chipola Box Office. Single event tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for 18 and under, and $5 for Chipola students and employees. Patrons who purchased 2021-2022 Season Tickets, already have reserved seats for this event and can pick up their tickets at the box office. There is no additional charge for season ticket holders for this concert.

Call the Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Hours are Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to Noon.