Chipola Artist Series opens next month

The 2021-2022 Chipola Artist Season opens Sept. 16, 2021 with the Annie Moses Band.
A press release was distributed by Chipola College regarding the band:
“As the ‘first family of American music,’ this sibling band applies its classically honed, all-American talent to a cornucopia of iconic melodies through innovative arrangements and masterful original songwriting,” the release states. “The AMB story began in a cotton field in North Texas during the Great Depression. Great-grandmother Annie Moses picked cotton for a wealthy landowner and scrimped and saved to pay for a few piano lessons for her daughter Jane. She died young, but her legacy lived on, first in Jane’s, Julie Andrews-style soprano which graced small country churches, and then in the award-winning Nashville songwriting of her daughter, Robin and her husband Bill,” the releases continued.
“Intensive classical training at Juilliard School is where the iconic sound of the Annie Moses Band took shape - blending the world of classical finesse with the heart of a hardscrabble family history. Over 15 years later, the Annie Moses Band has recorded more than a dozen albums, produced Emmy-nominated PBS specials, traveled to Europe and Asia, and performed on stages as diverse as Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry. Learn more at www.anniemosesband.com,” the release concludes.
The season shifts gears as 2022 rolls around with Mutts Gone Nuts taking the Artist Series stage on Jan. 25. It’s described in a press release distributed by Chipola College as a “comedy dog thrill show.”
“Expect the unexpected in this top-notch presentation that includes incredible high flying frisbee dogs, tightwire dogs, dancing dogs, and magic dogs,” the release states. Since 1985, the Houghtons have brought their blend of physical comedy and circus arts to audiences from Las Vegas to Tokyo.
“Their nine amazing canine partners are all adopted from animal shelters and rescues. Mutts Gone Nuts is sure to unleash havoc and hilarity as the Houghtons attempt to match wits with their mischievous mutts in a family-friendly performance...” it continues. Learn more at www.muttsgonenuts.com.
The Artist Series season rounds out on March 8, 2022 with America’s Sweethearts. It a female close-harmony group reminiscent of The Andrews Sisters, who hit the airwaves with “Bei Mir Bist Du Schön” in 1937. Audiences can expect hear some of their vintage songs and more when America’s Sweethearts take the stage . These New York City-based women have performed across the USA at iconic spaces honoring veterans, like the Intrepid Air and Space Museum and the WASP Museum as well as large theatres and intimate cabaret venues, performing hits like “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” as they celebrate history through their harmonies and colorful costumes. Many selections come from the Great American Songbook, classic Broadway, pop tunes from the 1950s, and jazz.
America’s Sweethearts will work their way through a variety of trios, duets, and solo features. Learn more at www.americas-sweethearts.com.