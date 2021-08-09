Chipola Artist Series opens next month

“Expect the unexpected in this top-notch presentation that includes incredible high flying frisbee dogs, tightwire dogs, dancing dogs, and magic dogs,” the release states. Since 1985, the Houghtons have brought their blend of physical comedy and circus arts to audiences from Las Vegas to Tokyo.

“Their nine amazing canine partners are all adopted from animal shelters and rescues. Mutts Gone Nuts is sure to unleash havoc and hilarity as the Houghtons attempt to match wits with their mischievous mutts in a family-friendly performance...” it continues. Learn more at www.muttsgonenuts.com .

The Artist Series season rounds out on March 8, 2022 with America’s Sweethearts. It a female close-harmony group reminiscent of The Andrews Sisters, who hit the airwaves with “Bei Mir Bist Du Schön” in 1937. Audiences can expect hear some of their vintage songs and more when America’s Sweethearts take the stage . These New York City-based women have performed across the USA at iconic spaces honoring veterans, like the Intrepid Air and Space Museum and the WASP Museum as well as large theatres and intimate cabaret venues, performing hits like “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” as they celebrate history through their harmonies and colorful costumes. Many selections come from the Great American Songbook, classic Broadway, pop tunes from the 1950s, and jazz.