The Chipola College Black Student Union will host a Black History Month program on Friday, Feb. 25, from 6-9 p.m. at the Chipola College Cultural Center. The dinner session is open to the public.

This year’s theme is “Mitigating societal discord through education and enhanced moral development within our society.”

For information about the event, contact Dr. Willie Spires at spiresw@chipola.edu or 850-718-2232.