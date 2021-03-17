Chipola Brain Bowl finishes 5th in national tournament

The Chipola College Brain Bowl A team tied for 5th with Broward A in the National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ Community College Championship Tournament on Feb. 27.

Chipola made it to the championship bracket of the 16-team tournament going 5-2 in the initial bracket. Chipola lost to Broward A and Santa Fe. Chipola beat Valencia A in the championship bracket but lost to eventual champion Jefferson. The A team included: Kiley Justice, Jack Connolly, Trevor Schrock, and Taylor Young.

Chipola Captain Kiley Justice was named a tournament all-star by placing 5th in individual scoring. Justice also played in the 2020 and 2019 Community College Championship and the 2019 Intercollegiate Championship.

The Chipola B team tied for 9th and nearly made the championship bracket as well, but lost to Broward B in the 7th round of initial play. The loss put them at 4-3. A 5-2 record would have placed them in the top 6. The B team—Jon Proctor, Felix Preston, Kaleb Todd, and Colby Williams.

Chipola coaches are Stan Young, assisted by Dr. Robert Dunkle. Chipola won the Community College Championship Tournament in 2013, 2012, and 2011. In 2020, they entered two teams, both of which made the playoffs, the better finishing in second.