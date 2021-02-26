Chipola Brain Bowl team to compete in national tournament

With its championship win in the online sectional tournament on Jan. 23, the quiz bowl team from Chipola College proved themselves worthy to play on a national stage. On Saturday, Feb. 27, the team will represent their school in a 16-team national competition: National Academic Quiz Tournaments' Community College Championship Tournament.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

The 2020 Community College Championship Tournament was the last NAQT championship contested before the COVID-19 outbreak. Though it disrupted many competitions in the 2020-21 school year, community colleges were able to compete in an online sectional tournament to qualify for the 2021 CCCT. This year all of NAQT's championships will be conducted online using Zoom conference calls for each match.