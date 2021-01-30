Chipola Brain Bowl teams win sectionals, headed to nationals

The Chipola College Brain Bowl A Team won their Sectional Division on Jan. 23, finishing 6-0.

The team also received the #1 seed in the nation for the Community College National Championship to be held online, Feb. 27. The top 16 schools/teams advance to the national championship.

Chipola A members are: Kiley Justice, Taylor Young, Trevor Schrock and Jack Connelly.

Chipola B also advanced to the national tournament as the #9 seed by finishing 5-2 in their division. Chipola B members are: Jon Proctor, Kaleb Todd, Colby Williams, and Felix Preston.

Brain Bowl Tournaments are being held online this year through Zoom. The team will next compete on Feb. 5 in a warmup tournament for the national championship.

Stats for the Sectional Tournament are available at naqt.com.