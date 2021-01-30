 Skip to main content
Chipola Brain Bowl teams win sectionals, headed to nationals
Chipola Brain Bowl teams win sectionals, headed to nationals

Chipola Brain Bowl teams win sectionals, headed to nationals

The Chipola College Brain Bowl A Team won their Sectional Division on Jan. 23, finishing 6-0.

The team also received the #1 seed in the nation for the Community College National Championship to be held online, Feb. 27. The top 16 schools/teams advance to the national championship.

Chipola A members are: Kiley Justice, Taylor Young, Trevor Schrock and Jack Connelly.

Chipola B also advanced to the national tournament as the #9 seed by finishing 5-2 in their division. Chipola B members are: Jon Proctor, Kaleb Todd, Colby Williams, and Felix Preston.

Brain Bowl Tournaments are being held online this year through Zoom. The team will next compete on Feb. 5 in a warmup tournament for the national championship.

Stats for the Sectional Tournament are available at naqt.com.

