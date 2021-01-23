Chipola BSU to host Black History Month contests

The Chipola College Black Student Union has planned several events to celebrate Black History Month in February.

BSU will host an art contest for Chipola students, an essay contest for middle and high school students and a film series for everyone. The events will be held Feb. 15–18.

Art and essay entries should highlight the theme: “facilitating awareness of the struggles, controversies, inequities, accomplishments, and contributions of African Americans from a global perspective.”

Chipola students are welcome to submit original art in the categories of paintings, drawing, photography, graphic design, 3-D and sculpture, will be accepted from Feb. 1-12.

Middle and high school students should email essays to: moralesl@chipola.edu. Deadline for essay submissions is Feb. 12.

There is no fee for entering any of the contests. Winners in each category will earn cash prizes: first, $100; second, $75; third, $50. Door Prizes also will be given away. All entrants will receive a ZOOM link for winner announcements.

For more information or for entry forms, call 850-718-2319 or visit C-106, in the Social and Behavioral Sciences Office.