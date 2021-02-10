Chipola BSU to host Black History Month contests

The Chipola College Black Student Union has planned several events to celebrate Black History Month in February.

BSU will host an art contest for Chipola students, an essay contest for middle and high school students and a film series for everyone. The events will be held Feb. 15–18.

Art and essay entries should highlight the theme: “Facilitating awareness of the struggles, controversies, inequities, accomplishments, and contributions of African Americans from a global perspective.”

Chipola students are welcome to submit original art in the categories of paintings, drawing, photography, graphic design, 3-D and sculpture. Those will be accepted from Feb. 1-12.

Middle and high school students should email essays to: moralesl@chipola.edu. Deadline for essay submissions is Feb. 12. The pieces should run 350-400 words. Middle school students (ages 12-14) and high school students (ages 15-18) from across the county are eligible. To check the current status of entries please email: moralesl@chipola.edu.

The essay submitted will be judged based on the following elements of expression: Interpretation and the clarity of the theme to the reader; creativity and originality of the depicted theme; quality of the composition and overall format based on the theme.