Chipola classes to go virtual after Thanksgiving

To help reduce exposure related to travel and gatherings, following the Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30, all classes will move to a virtual format.

Since the last class day for fall Session A academic classes is Dec. 8, going virtual will reduce the number of face-to-face class meetings by three.

Final exams will be given online, and students will be asked not to return to campus after Nov. 30, except by appointment. There will be limited access to admissions, testing, business and advising offices.

Students desiring to register face to face should make an appointment with an advisor.