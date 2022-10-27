Chipola club begins Science in the Parks series

Members of the Chipola College Student Scientists Association hosted their first-ever Science in the Parks at Citizen’s Lodge on Friday, Sept. 2, and it kicked off a series of such events.

The group plans to have them monthly at various parks. The next installment will be Oct. 7, the first Friday of the month, and on the first Friday of each month going forward.

The Oct. 7 event will be held at noon in Madison Street Park in Marianna.

Science club members Janki Bhakta, Alden Campbell, Grace Armstrong, Sunalee Watson, Caroline Brunner, Trace Weaver, Lauryn Tucker and Katryna Willett performed experiments for the public and the team will do so again next Saturday.

It’s the latest of ongoing efforts in the club’s mission to establish science-based activities for the community beyond campus.