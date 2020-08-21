 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chipola College announces new hires
0 comments

Chipola College announces new hires

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Chipola announces new hires
CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

Newly hired Chipola College employees were recognized during the first staff meeting of the school year on August 17. Thirteen new employees who were hired since last year. They include:

Mathematics and Natural Science—Jennifer Bernatis, Assistant Professor, Biology; Denise Freeman, Instructor, Biology.

School of Business and Technology—Thomas Schaefer, Assistant Professor, Business.

Workforce Development—Scott Phelps, Construction Tech Instructor.

Financial Aid—Ugreenal Ivey, Senior Office Assistant.

Athletics—Donnie Tyndall, Head Coach, Men’s Basketball; John Rushing, Assistant Athletic Director; Jordan VerHulst, Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball; Bobby Pierce, Assistant Coach, Baseball.

Fine Arts Department—Raines Carr, Instructor, Theatre.

Facilities and Campus Operations—Mary Allen, Custodian; Lemon Baker, Groundskeeper; Robert Head, HVAC Technician.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dad and sons open hot dog stand
Local

Dad and sons open hot dog stand

Jackson County resident Stanley Arnold had yearned to open a hot dog stand for a long time. The father of two finally took the plunge a few mo…

Crime-and-courts

Body found in Chipley

  • Updated

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports a homicide investigation is underway regarding the death of a man found Thursday deceased on th…

Local

Primary results in for Jackson County

  • Updated

(Editor’s Note: All results are unofficial until verified by election officials in a final check and “curing” of some provisional and mail-in …

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 12-14:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 8-11:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert