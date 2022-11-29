 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chipola College announces registration for spring classes

Registration for the spring semester at Chipola College is now open for all new and currently enrolled students. Spring classes begin on Monday, Jan. 9.

The schedule features traditional face-to-face and online classes. Students may register in person with a college advisor, or online at my.chipola.edu if they meet certain requirements.

Advisers are: Karen Hall, Dual Enrollment, general advising, hallk@chipola.edu or 850-718-2424; Ken Kallies, Veteran’s Affairs, General Advising, kalliesk@chipola.edu or 850-718-2437; Leigh Whittington, Disability Services, Nursing, General Advising, whittingtonl@chipola.edu or 850-718-2290; Sarieta Bryant, Student Support Services byrants@chipola.edu; and Kristie Mosley, Student Support Services mosleyk@chipola.edu.

New students must first apply for admission before registering for classes. Dec. 2 is the deadline to apply to the college for students planning to register for the spring semester.

There are several steps in the application process: 1. complete the college Application online at www.chipola.edu; 2. request a high school or college transcript be sent to Admission and Records; and 3. take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students). For more information, email admissions@chipola.edu or call 850-718-2311.

Chipola offers bachelor’s degrees, Associate in Arts degrees, Associate in Science degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

For more information, visit www.chipola.edu or call 850-526-2761.

