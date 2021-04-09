Chipola College announces registration for summer classes

Chipola College registration for summer classes begins April 5 for current students with 30 or more hours. All current students may register April 6-9. New students may register beginning April 12 after being accepted to the college.

April 15 is the deadline to have financial aid application files submitted for summer classes.

Chipola will offer more than 100 traditional face-to-face classes during the summer terms. Another 100 courses will be offered online or through Zoom. Workforce programs, such as Cosmetology, Automotive and Welding will meet in-person during Summer Term 1-B.

There are three summer terms. Summer 1-A runs 12 weeks, May 11 to Aug. 9. Summer 1-B runs six weeks, May 11 to June 22. Summer 2-C runs six weeks, June 28 to Aug. 9.

Admission applications are due April 23 for Summer Session 1 and June 10 for Summer Session II.