CHIPOLA COLLEGE

Chipola College Brain Bowl team wins FCSAA state championship

Chipola Brain Bowl wins FCSAA state championship

Members of the Chipola College State Champion Brain Bowl team were introduced at a press conference at the college on Tuesday, April 26. Pictured from left, are: Chipola College President, Dr. Sarah Clemmons; Ksenia Riegle; Kaleb Todd; Taylor Munroe; Head Coach, Stan Young; Jon Proctor; Taylor Young; Cheyenne Glass and Assistant Head Coach, Dr. Jennifer Bernatis.

 CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

The Chipola Brain Bowl team recently won the 2022 FCSAA State Championship. Chipola defeated their long-time rival Valencia College 600-275 in the championship match to claim the title.

Taylor Young and Taylor Munroe led the assault in the championship game with 17 total tossups, with Taylor Young nailing 10 tossups, and Taylor Munroe landing 7 tossups. Jon Proctor and Jack Connolly also had strong contributions by adding 6 more tossups between the two of them.

Taylor Young finished as a tournament all-star by placing 2nd overall in individual scoring. Taylor Munroe was one spot out of being a tournament all-star by placing 6th in overall scoring.

The Chipola team swept the tournament winning all nine of the round-robin games along with the win in the championship game. The team averaged 464.5 point per game, allowing its opponents only a 109.5 points per game average. Valencia was second in points per game with 343.5.

The team of Taylor Young, Taylor Munroe, Jon Proctor, Jack Connolly, and Kaleb Todd becomes the 10th Chipola team to win a state championship. Chipola leads all Florida Community Colleges with 10 championships. Valencia and Broward each have eight.

The team practices year round under the direction of coach Stan Young and assistant coach Jennifer Bernatis. Young is also a member of the FCSAA Hall of Fame.

Stats for the State Tournament are available at: https://stats.neg5.org/t/H3AuvFQW7/2022-fcsaa-florida-state-championships/team-standings.

