Chipola College builds construction, tech programs

Chipola College is offering two new career programs this fall aimed at making students ready upon graduation for work in the construction and manufacturing industries that so desperately need quality workers these days and will need them well into the future.
Classes for these and other offerings at Chipola begin Aug. 24 and registration is now open.
The school’s Building Construction Technology program and its Advanced Manufacturing and Production Technology program were just approved by the state’s Department of Education a couple of weeks ago, and the school has been working quickly since then to make it ready to push out in the fall curriculum.
The Building Construction Technology track prepares students for employment or advanced training in the construction industry. The program provides 1,050 clock-hours covering electrical, plumbing, heating/ventilation/air-conditioning, masonry, carpentry, cabinets, and the use of hand tools and power tools.
Chipola’s Dean of Workforce/Economic Development Darwin Gilmore said students successfully completing the program will have all the basic knowledge necessary to be a key player in building a house.
“In this project-based learning program, they’re starting out doing everything it takes to build a home…digging a footer, building a floor system, building walls, how to do some plumbing in the walls, electrification in those walls...they’re going to do electrical, plumbing, HVAC, in just a very comprehensive approach that allows instruction about the whole home-building cycle,” Gilmore explained.
“They may get in and realize that they like a certain aspect more than others and they’ll be able to walk out with the fundamentals about a wide range and some sense of direction of where they’d want to go from there in terms of some specialty if they choose,” he explained.
Gilmore said he is hoping area businesses will partner with the program by providing internship opportunities for students in the program, and will participate as guests in classroom/workshop settings as the programs get up and running.
“Students will work with math and construction drawings of floor systems, walls, ceilings and roofing,” in addition to their hands-on experiences using drills and many other tools, according to a press release about the BCT program. “This multi-craft skills training will expose students to all the steps in a building project to allow them to make choices about which trade they most enjoy. The program also will cover entrepreneurship skills for students who want to start their own business,” it continues.
“The high demand for construction jobs is expected to continue in the area well into future decades. Students in the building construction program can move into the workforce in various trades or continue their education in Chipola’s Two-Year AS Degree in Civil Engineering Technology.”
The 1,050 clock-hour BCT program will be set up in a way that students will spend full days over more than two semesters learning those highly-prized skills. Overall, they’ll pay an estimated $3,000 in tuition over the life of the course, a little less than half of the tuition due for each of the first two semesters, and with their final, smaller, payment due in the shorter third phase that completes the course.
Gilmore is taking personal charge of getting those potential students through the exploration and enrollment process, including an assist in seeking out any financial help that might be available if it’s needed.
The program “provides applied learning that contributes to higher order reasoning and problem-solving skills, work attitudes, and occupation-specific skills needed to further education and careers in the architecture and construction career cluster,” according to the press release.
Students can apply their new skills immediately in the workforce, or might elect to continue into Chipola’s two-year AS Degree in Civil Engineering Technology.
The BCT program just one of the two new quickly-added programs preparing students for some of the high-paying, high-demand jobs expected to be in the picture for a long time to come. Gilmore is hoping to see at least 15 students enrolled this fall in BCT and another 15 in the second new program, the new Advanced Manufacturing and Production Technology path.
That one is a 600 clock-hour program meant “for people who are good with their hands, and love technology,” the release states. “There’s a high demand from business owners who want to see things made right. Our new Advanced Manufacturing and Production Technology program prepares students for employment or advanced training in the manufacturing career cluster,” it continues.
“This program includes competency-based application and knowledge of all aspects of the manufacturing industry. We start with foundational knowledge of safety, quality, leadership and enterprise systems. We continue with transferable skills regarding technological tools, welding, machines, instrumentation, materials and industry processes. We teach the use of CAD, project management, CNC machines, computer controls and robotics, AC/DC electrical controls, and Programmable Logic Controls. Students also may continue their education in Chipola’s Two-Year AS Degree in Engineering Technology. When you complete our program, you will understand fluid power like hydraulics and pneumatics, as well as fundamentals of industrial maintenance.”
Chipola says that course, like BCT, will leave students ready for the kinds of jobs that can elevate their lives far beyond a get-by existence.
“Graduates will be eligible for high-demand jobs in automation, engineering, and robotics roles paying well above the average for the area. Companies are searching for employees with these technical skills with many in this field expected to retire soon,” the release states.
For information about these and other programs is available at chipolaworkforce.com or you can call Gilmore directly at 850-718-2270.
