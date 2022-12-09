 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chipola College celebrating 75th year

Chipola College was founded in June of 1947 and the school is celebrating its 75th anniversary in a variety of events and with some special-edition items available for supporters to purchase in remembrance of the milestone.

For $27.50, you can buy a commemorative collectible coin that has the school’s original logo and the current one superimposed over it as well.

For $75, you can buy a 400-page commemorative book filled with photos and notes on the history of the school.

And for $750, you can have a “Chipola Proud” pole banner that will fly on the campus through June of 2024. Your banner can honor a favorite Chipola professor, a Chipola class year, a program of study at the school, a supporting business and such. To find out more, visit www.chipola.edu/75th.

