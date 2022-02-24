Chipola College commencement set for May 5

The Chipola College 2022 Commencement Ceremony is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Dothan Civic Center. The address is 126 St. Andrews Street, Dothan, AL, 36303.

In order to participate in the ceremony, students must complete a Commencement Ceremony Reservation form and submit it to the Admissions and Records Office by March 2. The application is available online at chipola.edu/admissions/graduation-requirements/.

Graduates should receive an email from the college about caps and gowns which will be picked up in the Book Store.

Counted as members of the class are all who will complete degrees or certificates from December of 2021 to May of 2022 or during the Summer 2022 terms. Diplomas will be awarded for Bachelor of Science, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts and Workforce Development Certificates. Chipola graduates may invite family members and guests to share the event. The ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube.

Ricky Polston, Florida Supreme Court Justice and Chipola’s 2021 Alumnus of the Year alumnus, will deliver the commencement address. A native of Graceville, Florida, Polston graduated from Chipola in 1975 with an A.A. degree. He went on to earn a B.S. summa cum laude, at Florida State University, where he was named FSU’s Most Outstanding Accounting Student. He became a certified public accountant and practiced with Deloitte Haskins & Sells in the Tampa office for seven years.