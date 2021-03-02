 Skip to main content
Chipola College commencement set for May 6
Chipola College commencement set for May 6

Chipola College commencement set for May 6

A Chipola College graduation ceremony is planned for Thursday, May 6, in the Prough Center for the Arts. Family and friends are invited to watch a live webcast.

 CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

Chipola College will celebrate graduation this year with an in-person commencement ceremony, Thursday, May 6, at 7 p.m., in the Prough Center for the Arts.

Only graduating students who sign up for commencement will attend. Chipola trustees, administrators and faculty also will attend. Family and friends are invited to watch the live webcast as well as a video recording with a link available at www.chipola.edu.

The ceremony will include the traditional student processional with faculty marshals, a commencement speaker, the presentation of candidates and conferring of degrees. A professional will photograph each graduate as they cross the stage in cap and gown with their diploma.

Graduates and employees will be required to wear masks and to follow social-distancing guidelines. College dignitaries will sit on stage. Students will sit in the main level of the Center. Chipola faculty, other professionals and administrators will not march or wear regalia but are invited to attend and to sit in the balcony.

Graduates must complete a Commencement Ceremony Reservation in order to participate in the ceremony. Sign up is in the Chipola Admissions Office.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu/admissions or phone 850-718-2211.

