Chipola College dedicates Foundation building in honor of Kay Trammell

Chipola College officials hosted a dedication ceremony for the Kay Sellers Trammell Foundation Building on Nov. 10.

A portrait of Trammell was unveiled and will hang in the foyer of the Foundation house.

Kay Trammell died on Jan. 29, 2020. She was a graduate of Chipola and served as Director of the Chipola Foundation in the early 1990s. She was instrumental in helping the college acquire a permanent building where the Foundation is currently housed.

She attended Chipola where she was a cheerleader and met her husband, Robert. They were married in 1966. Both of the Trammells’ children, Meredith and Doug, also are alumni. The family moved to Marianna after Robert graduated from law school. Kay served as director of the Chipola Foundation around 1992 and helped to grow endowments and scholarships which now exceed $22 million.