Chipola College dedicates Foundation building in honor of Kay Trammell

Chipola College officials hosted a dedication ceremony for the Kay Sellers Trammell Foundation Building on Nov. 10.
A portrait of Trammell was unveiled and will hang in the foyer of the Foundation house.
Kay Trammell died on Jan. 29, 2020. She was a graduate of Chipola and served as Director of the Chipola Foundation in the early 1990s. She was instrumental in helping the college acquire a permanent building where the Foundation is currently housed.
She attended Chipola where she was a cheerleader and met her husband, Robert. They were married in 1966. Both of the Trammells’ children, Meredith and Doug, also are alumni. The family moved to Marianna after Robert graduated from law school. Kay served as director of the Chipola Foundation around 1992 and helped to grow endowments and scholarships which now exceed $22 million.
When Robert was elected to the Florida House, it was with Kay as his de facto campaign advisor. She devoted countless hours to volunteer work to help others and causes near to her heart. She wrote the grant to save the Russ House, which houses the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Marianna. She hosted annual events each year to help Chipola College, including the Quail Calcutta, which raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for scholarships. In recent years, one of the college’s Endless Summer events raised money for the Kay and Robert Trammell Endowment.