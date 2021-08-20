 Skip to main content
Chipola College employees awarded for service
  Updated
  • 0
CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

Employees of Chipola College were recognized for years of service during the first staff meeting of the school year on Aug. 17.

Employees were awarded certificates in five-year increments.

The following were recognized:

Five years: Matt Creamer, Morgan Daniels, Eric Dove, Sherry Klanjac, CaSandra Melton and S. Paige White.

Ten years: Kelly Brookins, Jim Dunaway, Robert Farnell and Angie White.

Fifteen years: Josh Martin and Jane Stephens.

Twenty years: Rance Massengill.

Twenty-five years: Laurel Foran, Jeff Johnson, Ana Stephens and Evelyn Ward.

Thirty-five years: Michelle Stone.

