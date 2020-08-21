 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chipola College employees awarded for service
0 comments

Chipola College employees awarded for service

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Chipola employees awarded for service

Employees of Chipola College were recognized for years of service on August 17. Employees were awarded certificates in five-year increments. Pictured from left, are: (top row) David Bouvin, Tameka Jones, Herlinda Morales, Taylor Pittman, Rachel Smith, Karen Bradley, (second row) Casey Dowgul, Terolyn Lay, Amy Sampson, Georgia Ashmore, Laurie Berry, Nell Donaldson, (bottom row) John Gardner, Nancy Johnson, Sheila Mercer, Jeremy Smith, Jeff Bodart and Diane Timmons.

 CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

Employees of Chipola College were recognized for years of service during the first staff meeting of the school year on August 17.

Employees were awarded certificates in five-year increments. The following were recognized:

Five years: David Bouvin, Tameka Jones, Herlinda Morales, Taylor Pittman, and Rachel Smith.

Ten years: Karen Bradley, Casey Dowgul, Terolyn Lay and Amy Sampson.

Fifteen years: Georgia Ashmore.

Twenty years: Laurie Berry, Nell Donaldson, John Gardner, Nancy Johnson, Sheila Mercer and Jeremy Smith.

Twenty-five years: Jeff Bodart.

Thirty-five years: Diane Timmons.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dad and sons open hot dog stand
Local

Dad and sons open hot dog stand

Jackson County resident Stanley Arnold had yearned to open a hot dog stand for a long time. The father of two finally took the plunge a few mo…

Crime-and-courts

Body found in Chipley

  • Updated

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports a homicide investigation is underway regarding the death of a man found Thursday deceased on th…

Local

Primary results in for Jackson County

  • Updated

(Editor’s Note: All results are unofficial until verified by election officials in a final check and “curing” of some provisional and mail-in …

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 12-14:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 8-11:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert