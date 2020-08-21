Chipola College employees awarded for service

Employees of Chipola College were recognized for years of service during the first staff meeting of the school year on August 17.
Employees were awarded certificates in five-year increments. The following were recognized:
Five years: David Bouvin, Tameka Jones, Herlinda Morales, Taylor Pittman, and Rachel Smith.
Ten years: Karen Bradley, Casey Dowgul, Terolyn Lay and Amy Sampson.
Fifteen years: Georgia Ashmore.
Twenty years: Laurie Berry, Nell Donaldson, John Gardner, Nancy Johnson, Sheila Mercer and Jeremy Smith.
Twenty-five years: Jeff Bodart.
Thirty-five years: Diane Timmons.
