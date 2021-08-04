 Skip to main content
Chipola College fall registration now open
Chipola College fall registration now open

Chipola College fall registration now open

Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 23 at Chipola College and registration is now open.

Registration for the Fall 2021 semester at Chipola College is now open. Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 23.

The schedule features traditional face-to-face and online classes. Students may register in person with a college adviser, or online at my.chipola.edu if they meet certain requirements.

Advisers are: Karen Hall, Dual Enrollment, general advising, hallk@chipola.edu or 718-2424; Ken Kallies, VA, General Advising, Kalliesk@chipola.edu or 718-2437; Leigh Whittington, Disability, Nursing, General Advising, whittingtonl@chipola.edu or 718-2290; Ashley Harvey, Student Support Services harveya@chipola.edu; and Kristie Mosley, Student Support Services mosleyk@chipola.edu

New students must apply for admission before registering for classes. There are several steps in the application process: (1) complete the college Application online at www.chipola.edu; (2) request a high school or college transcript be sent to Admission and Records; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students). For more information, email admissions@chipola.edu or call 718-2311.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

For more information, visit www.chipola.edu or call 850-526-2761.

