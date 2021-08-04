Chipola College fall registration now open

Registration for the Fall 2021 semester at Chipola College is now open. Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 23.

The schedule features traditional face-to-face and online classes. Students may register in person with a college adviser, or online at my.chipola.edu if they meet certain requirements.

Advisers are: Karen Hall, Dual Enrollment, general advising, hallk@chipola.edu or 718-2424; Ken Kallies, VA, General Advising, Kalliesk@chipola.edu or 718-2437; Leigh Whittington, Disability, Nursing, General Advising, whittingtonl@chipola.edu or 718-2290; Ashley Harvey, Student Support Services harveya@chipola.edu; and Kristie Mosley, Student Support Services mosleyk@chipola.edu

New students must apply for admission before registering for classes. There are several steps in the application process: (1) complete the college Application online at www.chipola.edu; (2) request a high school or college transcript be sent to Admission and Records; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students). For more information, email admissions@chipola.edu or call 718-2311.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

For more information, visit www.chipola.edu or call 850-526-2761.