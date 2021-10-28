Chipola College: First Generation in College Scholarship available

The Chipola Foundation is accepting applications for the First Generation in College Scholarship for the Spring 2022 semester. Several partial scholarships may be awarded.

Completed applications must be received in the Foundation by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The First Generation in College Scholarship is a need based scholarship for Florida residents. The student must enroll as an undergraduate, degree-seeking student for a minimum of six hours per term at Chipola College. The student must demonstrate financial need and come from a family where neither parent has earned a bachelor’s degree.

In order to apply, students must first submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at studentaid.gov/ . First priority of funding shall be given to students who demonstrate need by qualifying and receiving federal Pell Grant funds up to the full cost of tuition and fees per term.

New students must have a 2.0 high school GPA to qualify, while current Chipola students must have both a cumulative and semester 2.0 GPA. Applicants must submit an unofficial transcript and a personal letter along with the application. Applications can be found at chipola.edu/foundation/.

For more information, contact the Chipola College Foundation Office at 850-718-2445.