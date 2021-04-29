Chipola College gets $1.7M for welding, construction

Students interested in the construction and welding trades may be eligible to receive state or federal financial aid or scholarships for these programs.

It was not made clear exactly how the new grant may be put to use — terms of that are still being worked out.

The grant may, in part, help build a more formal relationship between the construction and welding programs, which will remain separate but are expected to coexist in a more connected way going forward. The leaders of the programs say they already have a strong working relationship even though they’re not formally linked.

Welding is more prevalent a need in commercial construction, while residential buildings have little of that. Chipola’s construction program right now focuses mostly on residential endeavors. The grant could help the school expand deeper into commercial construction and, in that case, welding would be more closely linked to the other program.

Funds for the grant are part of the Rebuild Florida Workforce Recovery Training Program: Hurricane Michael project, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO).