Chipola College grads accepted to FSU med school
Four Chipola College graduates were accepted into the FSU College of Medicine. They are: Tripp Taylor of Blountstown, Max Harrell of Marianna, Ann Marie Brown of Liberty County and Jayde Smelcer of Chipley.

Four Chipola College graduates were recently accepted into the FSU College of Medicine. Tripp Taylor of Blountstown and Jayde Smelcer of Chipley were accepted into the program last year. Max Harrell of Marianna and Ann Marie Brown of Liberty County were accepted this school year.

Chipola graduate Jenny Snowden of Blountstown has been accepted to FSU’s Physician’s Assistant program. All five students were members of the Chipola’s Honors program and Pre-Med Society.

Bonnie Smith, Chipola faculty adviser to Honors and Pre-Med Society, says, “We have a very good record of preparing students to enter limited-access programs in many fields, including: medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, engineering and law.” The Chipola faculty provide our students with a solid foundation to compete with university students across the state.

Smith says two other Chipola students have been interviewed for the FSU Med School.

For information about the Chipola Pre-Med Society, call or email Smith at 850-718-2247, smithb@chipola.edu.

