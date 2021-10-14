 Skip to main content
Chipola College hosts workforce advisors at annual meeting
Gulf Power’s Sandy Sims speaks at last Thursday’s annual meeting of the Chipola Workforce Advisory Council.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER, FLORIDAN

The Chipola College Workforce and Economic Development Division last Thursday hosted the annual Chipola Workforce Advisory Committee Meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Chipola Cultural Center.

More than 100 area professionals and business leaders serve on 14 separate advisory committees for each of the college’s career and technical programs. Members advise Chipola faculty on the development, evaluation, and revision of educational programs.

The keynote speaker was Sandy Sims, Director of External Affairs for Gulf Power, a Next Era Company. She has worked for Gulf Power for 30 years in various positions in Customer Sales and Service and Operations. In her current position, she coordinates the strategic engagement for external affairs, economic development, community development and relations, and major accounts with a focus on business development and community sustainability.

She is a founding board member and past-chair of IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida. She has served as chair of the Northwest Florida State College Board of Trustees and several other boards. She graduated from Ft. Walton Beach High School and the University of West Florida.

The Advisory Council’s general meeting and luncheon concluded around 1 p.m. and program meetings continued until 2 p.m. There were also tours of workforce programs for economic and community partners that were not serving on advisory committees in session at that hour.

For information, call Darwin Gilmore at 850-718-2270 or email gilmored@chipola.edu.

