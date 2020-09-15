 Skip to main content
Chipola College, Jackson County offices closed Wednesday
HURRICANE SALLY

Chipola College, Jackson County offices closed Wednesday

Chipola College officials announced Tuesday a closure due to inclement weather caused by Hurricane Sally.

The college will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 16, and will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Additionally, Jackson County governmental offices will be closed Wednesday.

“Due to impending weather conditions from Hurricane Sally; flooding, ‘strong’ tropical force winds, and the possibility of tornadoes, Jackson County Board of County Commissioners offices will be closed Wednesday,” county officials said Tuesday.

Essential county service personnel will report as scheduled.

