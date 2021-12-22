Chipola College nominated for Aspen Prize

The Aspen Institute named Chipola College one of the 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of achievement among America’s community colleges.
This is Chipola’s seventh consecutive nomination for this honor. Chipola stands out among more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide as having high and improving levels of student success as well as equitable outcomes for Black and Hispanic students and those from lower-income backgrounds.
Chipola was one of only 14 Florida Colleges nominated for the Award. The Florida list includes: Broward, Chipola College, College of Central Florida, Daytona, Eastern Florida State, Florida Gateway, Florida State College at Jacksonville, Gulf Coast, North Florida, Palm Beach State, Saint Johns River, Seminole, South Florida and Tallahassee.
Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons, says, “We are proud to be counted among the top 150 community colleges in the U.S. Our seventh consecutive nomination for the Aspen Prize confirms that our students are performing at a high level. This nomination also affirms that our faculty and staff are providing a strong academic program which prepares students to succeed.”
The 150 eligible colleges have been invited to submit data and narratives as the next steps in an intensive data and practice review process, culminating in the announcement of the Prize winner in spring 2023.
Eligible colleges must show strong and improving student outcomes in key areas such as retention, completion, transfer, and equity. Nationwide — only 150 of the approximately 1,000 public two-year colleges nationwide assessed for the Prize have been invited to apply — the full list can be accessed on the Prize homepage.
For a list of the top 150 eligible institutions, visit highered.aspeninstitute.org/aspen-prize. The Aspen Institute aims to advance higher education practices, policies, and leadership that improve student outcomes. The Aspen Institute works to improve colleges’ understanding and capacity to teach and graduate students, especially the growing population of low-income and minority students on American campuses. To learn more, visit highered.aspeninstitute.org.