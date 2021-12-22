Chipola College nominated for Aspen Prize

The Aspen Institute named Chipola College one of the 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of achievement among America’s community colleges.

This is Chipola’s seventh consecutive nomination for this honor. Chipola stands out among more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide as having high and improving levels of student success as well as equitable outcomes for Black and Hispanic students and those from lower-income backgrounds.

Chipola was one of only 14 Florida Colleges nominated for the Award. The Florida list includes: Broward, Chipola College, College of Central Florida, Daytona, Eastern Florida State, Florida Gateway, Florida State College at Jacksonville, Gulf Coast, North Florida, Palm Beach State, Saint Johns River, Seminole, South Florida and Tallahassee.

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons, says, “We are proud to be counted among the top 150 community colleges in the U.S. Our seventh consecutive nomination for the Aspen Prize confirms that our students are performing at a high level. This nomination also affirms that our faculty and staff are providing a strong academic program which prepares students to succeed.”