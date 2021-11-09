Chipola College opens patient simulation center

Chipola College officials hosted a Ribbon-Cutting and Open House for the newly-renovated Simulation Center in the Health Sciences Division on Nov. 3.

The event included demonstrations of the patient simulators which are life-like mannequins used to simulate human medical conditions for education.

Katherine Hayes, Coordinator of Patient Simulation, says, “There is a need to prepare our students to be outstanding nurses. This Simulation Center gives them more experience and hands-on time to apply their knowledge.”

Students can perform CPR on the simulators and see the compressions they’re providing with depth and rate. Students also can listen to heart, lung and bowel sounds. The simulators can be programmed to speak and to simulate various symptoms. Instructors change vital signs and sounds based on decisions students are making about the patient.

One laboratory and three classrooms were renovated, and eight new patient simulators were purchased to create the Simulation Center at an approximate cost of $1.1 million.

The Center includes seven hospital rooms, two observation rooms, and two de-briefing rooms with state-of-the-art audio and video capability. The Center also features a live birthing simulator with infant simulator.