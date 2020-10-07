Chipola College partners with Florida DOE for workforce ed initiative

Chipola College is excited to join forces with the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) for a new workforce education initiative aimed at raising awareness of short-term career and technical education programs. Get There Florida highlights the key benefits of the programs available locally and to all Floridians.

Career and technical education, often referred to as “CTE,” serves as a critical component in preparing individuals for occupations important to Florida’s economic development. Program offerings are organized into 17 career paths and are geared toward middle school, high school, district technical school, and Florida College System students.

“Get There accelerates student success, preparing them for their future and ensuring a talented workforce,” said Kathy Hebda, Chancellor of the Florida College System. “With 28 state colleges and 48 technical colleges and centers spanning the state, there is a program for everyone. Whether you’ve recently experienced job loss, graduated high school or are simply looking for a career change or opportunity to stack your credentials into a degree – we want to help you Get There.”