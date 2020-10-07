Chipola College partners with Florida DOE for workforce ed initiative

Chipola College is excited to join forces with the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) for a new workforce education initiative aimed at raising awareness of short-term career and technical education programs. Get There Florida highlights the key benefits of the programs available locally and to all Floridians.
Career and technical education, often referred to as “CTE,” serves as a critical component in preparing individuals for occupations important to Florida’s economic development. Program offerings are organized into 17 career paths and are geared toward middle school, high school, district technical school, and Florida College System students.
“Get There accelerates student success, preparing them for their future and ensuring a talented workforce,” said Kathy Hebda, Chancellor of the Florida College System. “With 28 state colleges and 48 technical colleges and centers spanning the state, there is a program for everyone. Whether you’ve recently experienced job loss, graduated high school or are simply looking for a career change or opportunity to stack your credentials into a degree – we want to help you Get There.”
At Chipola students can enroll in an in demand, high-quality workforce program, move quickly, and gain critical skills needed in Jackson County essential and emerging industries. Programs include: Automotive Technology, Cosmetology, Building Construction Technology, Advanced Manufacturing and Production Technology, Welding Technology, Civil Engineering Technology, Engineering Technology, Law Enforcement, Correctional Officer and Firefighting.
Darwin Gilmore, Chipola Dean of Workforce Education, says, “We offer excellent programs that help put people to work in as little as a few weeks. All programs have excellent placement rates in good-paying jobs.”
“Career and technical education matters more than ever,” said Henry Mack, Chancellor for Career, Technical and Adult Education. “Get There raises awareness about CTE and helps everyone envision the power of a workforce training opportunity for professional and personal wellbeing. By connecting students to a high value credentials at our state colleges, we will be sure to reach our goal of becoming #1 in workforce education by 2030.”
At GetThereFL.com, Floridians can learn more about CTE and workforce training programs. For information about programs at Chipola, visit www.chipolaworkforce.com, email: gilmored@chipola.edu or call 850-718-2270.
