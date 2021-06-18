 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chipola College pool to offer swim lessons
0 Comments

Chipola College pool to offer swim lessons

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chipola pool to offer swim lessons

The Chipola College Pool will offer children’s swimming lessons beginning July 12. For information, call 718-2473 or visit www.chipola.edu.

 CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

The Chipola College Pool will offer children’s swimming lessons beginning July 12. Session 2 for ages 4-5 is July 12-22, at 9 a.m., with a registration deadline of July 8. Session 2 for ages 6-14 July 12-22, at 10 a.m., with a registration deadline of July 8.

Sessions include eight 45-minute classes which meet Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Cost of each two-week session is $60. Pre-registration is required, with a $5 late registration fee. Lessons will be offered, based on a combination of nationally-recognized methods.

Adult classes, for ages 15 and up, may be scheduled with sufficient interest.

The pool is now open to the public. Hours for Chipola students and season pass-holders are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Non pass-holders may swim from 1 to 4 p.m. daily, for an admission of $3 for ages 12 and under, and $4 for ages 13 and up.

All non-swimmers will be required to have a parent or legal guardian with them in the pool.

Family and individual season passes are available for sale at the pool office. Daily swim sessions are $3 for ages 13 and up and $2 for 12 and under. Season passes are $65 for individuals. Family passes are $85 for 3 people, $100 for 4 people and $10 for each additional child.

The Marianna Swim Team is looking for swimmers ages 4-18. Their season begins June 1 at 5 p.m. Swim team passes are $100 for a family of 3, $120 for a family of 4, with $10 for each additional child.

For information, call 850-718-2473 or visit www.chipola.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Woman dies in area I-10 accident

  • Updated

A Mississippi woman was killed and two fellow residents of that state were seriously injured Friday morning after the vehicle they were travel…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 9-11:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 12-15:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert