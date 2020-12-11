Chipola College PR office wins AFC awards

The Chipola College Office of Public Relations recently won four awards from the Communications and Marketing Commission of the Association of Florida Colleges.

The PR Office won a Gold Award for the print edition of The Chipola Monthly and a Bronze Award for the digital edition of The Chipola Monthly. Dr. Bryan Craven, Chipola PR Director is the publisher of the newsletter; clerical assistant Morgan Roberts is the editor.

The office won a Silver Award for the “Stay Home, Stay Well and Excel” newspaper ad campaign created by designer Meri Mock. TV Director Eric Dove won a Bronze Award for the “Chipola Tech Theater: Working Through COVID” video promotion.

AFC is a statewide organization open to all employees, retirees and trustees of the 28 colleges in the Florida College System. AFC provides professional development opportunities for its members, and represents the interests of colleges before the Florida Legislature. The Association has nearly 9,000 individual employee and retiree members.