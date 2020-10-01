Chipola College reports enrollment increase

Chipola College President Dr. Sarah Clemmons recently announced an enrollment increase for the fall 2020 semester.

A total of 2,010 students are currently enrolled compared to 1,992 at this time last year.

The latest numbers are good news for Chipola with many of the 28 colleges in the Florida College System reporting declining enrollments since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

President Clemmons said, “We are happy to see more students taking advantage of the opportunities we offer. When the Pandemic began, we re-evaluated all of our course-delivery methods and administrative procedures to better serve our students. We believe that providing a schedule of classes that included face-to-face, online and live virtual classes kept our students engaged.”

Most Chipola students—1,642—are enrolled in either the Associate in Arts (AA) or the Associate in Science (AS) degree programs. The AA is a two-year degree that guarantees acceptance to Florida’s 12 public universities or to a B.S. program at Chipola. Most AS degrees prepare students for employment in a specialized field.