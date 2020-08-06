Chipola College science teachers retire

Chipola said farewell to a pair of retiring science teachers in July.
Dr. Santine Cuccio came to Chipola in 2003 with the start of the Chipola School of Education where she taught and mentored future science teachers. She was Director of the Groundwater Outreach Grant and worked with the STEM forums and Events and the Math Olympiad.
For years she taught microbiology, but her passion really showed when she started teaching the environmental science courses. Field trips to the Garden of Eden Trail, Florida Caverns, Torreya and St. Joseph’s Peninsula state parks were regular events every semester.
She invited guest speakers and presenters that grabbed the interest of her students. She took students outside and planted trees on campus.
Every week she planted seeds that changed at least some her students’ minds about the world they live in. Her peers selected her as the recipient of the Faculty/Administrator award several months and, this year, she is the Faculty/Administrator of the year for 2019-2020.
Natural Science Professor Allan Tidwell retired after a total of 47 years in teaching – 22 years in the public schools and 25 years at Chipola.
Tidwell served as director of the Chipola Regional Science Fair and Blue Springs Working Group. He worked with Science Education students on the Groundwater Outreach Grant. He facilitated several STEM events and helped proctor exams for Math Olympiads for area high school students.
He was the monthly Faculty/Administrator award recipient several times. Tidwell served as the club sponsor for the Baptist Collegiate Ministry for several years and has taught or impacted the lives of thousands of students. He will continue as an adjunct instructor.
