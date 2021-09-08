Chipola College sets theatre season

This year’s season at Chipola is an ambitious one: The program typically does three instead of six shows. Carr said he pushed for more, in part, because it gives his students more opportunities to hone their skills on stage and behind the scenes.

Two staged readings in the small experimental theater next to the main stage are part of the season this year, the first two major undertakings in that space. The first of those, “Alabama Rain,” is set for Nov. 4-5. The other, “Gee’s Bend,” is set for reading on March 31 and April 1 of 2022. See more on those below.

The second full show on the main stage is the Oscar Wilde’s comedy, “The Importance of Being Earnest.” It runs Feb. 24-27, 2022. Chipola Theatre summarized this and the other upcoming shows in a press release.

The Wilde comedy “is the story of two bachelors, John ‘Jack’ Worthing and Algernon ‘Algy’ Moncreiff, who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives,” the release states.

The children’s musical “Charlotte’s Web” will be staged May 12-13, 2022. In it, “an affectionate, sometimes bashful pig named Wilbur befriends a spider named Charlotte,” the release states.