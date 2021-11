Chipola College officials will host a Dedication Ceremony of the Kay Sellers Trammell Building at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, on the back lawn of the Chipola Foundation Building.

Kay Trammell died on Jan. 29, 2020. She was a graduate of Chipola and served as Director of the Chipola Foundation in the early 1990s.

The Foundation building is located at 3087 College Street in Marianna.

For more information, call 850-718-2201.