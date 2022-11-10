 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chipola College to host dedication of Roy Beall portrait

  Updated
Chipola College will have a press conference and portrait unveiling on Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. as part of a donor award ceremony for Bruce Helms.

Helms is making the contribution to honor his former basketball coach and one of the founders of Chipola College, Roy Beall Sr.

As part of this event, Chipola College will hang a portrait of Beall in the Student Services Building (Building A) on the hall of honor. This donation to the Roy Beall Student Support Fund is the first large contribution to Chipola’s 75th Anniversary Campaign.

