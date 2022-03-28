Chipola College to host new dual enrollment summer academy

Chipola College will host its first-ever, free Dual Enrollment Summer Academy for high school students beginning June 6.

The academy runs six weeks, Monday through Thursday. Students can enroll in up to three courses.

“Chipola’s Dual Enrollment Summer Academy will give high school students the opportunity to get a head start on their college education at zero cost,” school officials said in a press release.

“Students that complete two summer academies can save over $2,000 in tuition and are better prepared for college courses,” the release continued.

Students can choose from several general education courses in addition to (SLS1101) Orientation, which is required for first time college students.

To be eligible to register, students must be officially enrolled a public high school, private school, virtual high school, or home-education program within Chipola’s 5 county district.

New dual enrollment students must apply for admission to the college before they can register.

These are steps in the application process:

-Complete the college application online at chipola.edu.

-Request a high school or college transcript be sent to Admission and Records

-Take a College Placement Test – such as ACT, SAT, or PERT.

The Testing Center offers the PERT (Postsecondary Education Readiness Test) in-person or online. High school students interested in Dual Enrollment should contact their high school guidance counselor to start the PERT process.