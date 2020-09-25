 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chipola College's first homecoming queen passes away at 92
0 comments

Chipola College's first homecoming queen passes away at 92

  • 0
Myrtice Bradley

Chipola College's first homecoming queen, Myrtice Bradley, left, seen here with college President Sarah Clemmons, died this week. A funeral service is planned for Saturday.

 CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

Myrtice (Register) Bradley, Chipola College's first homecoming queen, 92, passed away Sept. 22.

Myrtice was born in Graceville at her family farmhouse in 1928, the third of eight children. Myrtice grew up on the family farm, picking cotton with her father and doing the usual chores of a rural farm family during the Depression.

Graveside funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Pastor Gino Mayo officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Myrtice’s faithful love to the following organizations: Chipola College, First Baptist Church, and Emerald Coast Hospice.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert