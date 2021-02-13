 Skip to main content
Chipola English Education, Technology students team up
From left, are: (front): Jeremy Porter, Professor Kurt McInnis, Dr. David Bouvin, Jibrail Rodriguez, Emily Fuller, (back) Emily Broom, Morgan Bellville, Breanna Bennett, Austin Strickland, Logan Baxley, Chase Corbin (Not pictured: Kristen Chambliss).

 CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

In a collaborative effort between Chipola’s School of Education, Literature/Language Department, and School of Business and Technology, students “printed” 3D “Alas, poor Yorick” skulls for Professor Kurt McInnis’ Shakespeare for English educators’ course.

Dean David Bouvin and his technology students volunteered their time and skills to print individual skulls, a famous prop from “Hamlet,” for each student in the course.

Professor McInnis found the collaboration exciting and hopes to team up with the technology students in the future as he seeks to provide his future teachers with the tools to promote a love of literature in the next generation.

