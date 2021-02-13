Chipola English Education, Technology students team up

In a collaborative effort between Chipola’s School of Education, Literature/Language Department, and School of Business and Technology, students “printed” 3D “Alas, poor Yorick” skulls for Professor Kurt McInnis’ Shakespeare for English educators’ course.

Dean David Bouvin and his technology students volunteered their time and skills to print individual skulls, a famous prop from “Hamlet,” for each student in the course.

Professor McInnis found the collaboration exciting and hopes to team up with the technology students in the future as he seeks to provide his future teachers with the tools to promote a love of literature in the next generation.