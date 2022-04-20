Chipola honors academic standouts

Chipola College recognized two of its top students, Cheyenne Glass and Jenna Gilmore on April 19 at a press conference in the literature/language building on campus.

The two sophomores were among 137 students named to the All-Florida Academic Team from the nearly 1 million students in the Florida college system.

Glass was also named to the All-USA Academic team. Her portrait was to be added to the Chipola College Academic Wall of Honor for winning the national award. Glass, of Bonifay, is the daughter of Chuck and Miranda Glass. Miranda Glass was there to see her daughter’s wall portrait unveiled.

The student is a dental hygiene major who plans to transfer to Tallahassee Community College. She said at the press conference that she intends to eventually study to be a dentist as well.

Being named to the academic teams involves more than having worthy GPAs: Applicants are also judged for their leadership and service.

Through Phi Theta Kappa, Glass organized the “Thrifting for Tanzania” project, where she collected clothes and household items from students on campus to donate to the Holmes County Ministerial Association Thrift Store. Glass was able to gather 40 large bags of clothing, 15 boxes of shoes, and four large bags of toys to donate to the thrift store. The ministerial association will use the proceeds realized from the donations to buy a well for a community in Africa’s Tanzania. Glass had been there on a mission, and said she was inspired to take on the project when she saw that people had to walk miles to obtain drinking water.

Jenna Gilmore of Chipley, is the daughter of Jennifer Gilmore. She is an engineering major who will graduate with her Associate in Arts degree in May of 2022.

Through PTK, Gilmore organized a supply drive to send to the victims of Hurricane Ida. She gathered 14 boxes of supplies to send to a local school that distributed the supplies to affected neighborhoods.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 nations. Learn more at ptk.org.