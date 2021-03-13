'Chipola Live!' set for April 15

Live performing arts returns to Chipola College with “Chipola Live!” on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. in the Center for the Arts Theatre.

Chipola Fine and Arts students will be live on stage for a night of music and theatrical scenes featuring students from the Show Choir, College Chorus, President’s Ensemble, Rock and Jazz Band and Theatre.

Tickets, $10 each, may be purchased online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice beginning April 1.

Seating will be socially- distanced with limited seating available.

Patrons are encouraged to wear masks.