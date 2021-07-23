 Skip to main content
Chipola Phi Beta Lambda wins at national conference
Chipola Phi Beta Lambda wins at national conference

Chipola Phi Beta Lambda wins at national conference

Sandra Diane Watson, left, and Lela Abbott.

 CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

Chipola Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) members participated in the virtual 2021 PBL National Leadership Conference in June.

Lela Abbott of Bonifay won seventh place in Client Service, and placed eighth in Information Management. Sandra Diane Watson of Marianna also competed in Job Interview and Marketing Concepts.

The Chipola students competed with undergraduate and graduate students from across the U.S.

Watson served as president of the Chipola PBL chapter. Abbott served as vice president. PBL members participated in several community service projects with the Sunland Center and Partners for Pets.

Abbott is joining the workforce, as she has graduated from Chipola in May with a B.S.B.A. degree. Watford is continuing her education and will remain a member of Chipola PBL.

Chipola PBL Adviser Glenda Bethel says, “Both students have done an admirable job representing Chipola this past year in their activities and their participation in the three leadership conferences during this academic year.”

