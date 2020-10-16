Chipola ranked third in U.S. by Bestcolleges.com

Chipola College officials recently announced that BestColleges.com has ranked Chipola number three on its list of the Best Online Colleges with Open Admissions in the U.S.

“We’re very proud of our ranking,” said college president, Dr. Sarah Clemmons. “We believe our students and employees are some of the very best in the country. This ranking affirms that we are providing access to quality learning opportunities.”

Vikki Milton, Chipola’s Director of Learning Resources, says, “I am proud of our faculty and eLearning staff who have worked hard to earn this national ranking. President Clemmons is a champion of educational technology and quality online courses. Our faculty who teach virtually are trained to apply the national Quality Matters standards to develop online courses. Chipola’s face-to-face and online courses have had a digital presence in the Canvas learning management system since 2013. This enabled Chipola to quickly move to a fully online campus in response to the Pandemic.”

BestColleges also ranked Chipola number nine on both the Top 10 Colleges in Florida and Best Accredited Colleges in Florida lists.