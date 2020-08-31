Chipola Regional Arts Association meetings on hiatus

The Chipola Regional Arts Association Executive Board has voted not to resume CRAA monthly meetings scheduled for September, October and November due to COVID-19.
Organizers hope meetings will resume in January 2021, but that decision is being made in late November or early December.
CRAA will continue to offer arts mini-grants to the teachers in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties with a grant application deadline set for December and detailed letters going out to the schools later in the fall. Also, arts scholarships to Chipola College for this fall have been awarded.
CRAA is a volunteer arts organization under the umbrella of the Chipola Foundation with the purpose of helping to strengthen the arts throughout the five-county Chipola College District.
For more information, call CRAA President Joan Stadsklev at 850-482-7365.
